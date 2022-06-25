The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 17 to 23:
Lowest Scores
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road, Charlotte – 86.5
Violations include: Chair blocked hand sink at front counter; raw pork containers were stored above vegetables in walk-in cooler; cabbage, lo mein, egg rolls and breaded chicken weren’t at proper cold holding temperatures; shredded cabbage, diced cabbage, dumpling, lo mein, peas and carrots, baby corn, egg rolls and chicken wings were not dated; and
All Scores
Matthews
• Great Harvest Bread Co, 110 Matthews Station St. – 97.5
• Matthews Wine Cellar, 131 Matthews Station St. – 96
• Pepero Korean Market, 10920 Monroe Road – 95
• The Portrait Gallery Restaurant, 118 E. Charles St. – 97
Mint Hill
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Charlotte (28227)
• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Food Lion (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 96
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 86.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 95
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.