The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 15 to 21:
Lowest Score
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte – 87.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available at the start of the inspection; employee washed lettuce in hand sink; raw eggs were stored on shelf above avocados; interior of ice machine had black buildup; raw pork cut day prior wasn’t cold enough; ready-to-eat foods were missing date labels; and kitchen had flies.
Matthews restaurants
• 7-Eleven, 11208 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Comfort Inn, 1718 Windsor Crossing Drive – 96
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 98
• Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 98
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse And Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 96.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd – 95
• Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5
• Punto Rico, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 99.5
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 95
• Tropical Brazilian Bakery, 11100 Monroe Road – 97
Mint Hill restaurants
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
• Publix (deli/cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Stooges Pub & Grub, 13230 Albemarle Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• El Taco Deli, 7012 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 97
• Jakes Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 96
• Ks Asian Xpress, 10102 Albemarle Road – 95
• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 97.5
• Urban Air Trampoline Adventure Park, 9108 Lawyers Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 99
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 94.5
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 97
