The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 10 to 16:
Matthews
• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Mint Hill
• Publix (deli and cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Zaxbys, 6911 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99.5
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 91
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
