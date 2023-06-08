The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected restaurants from June 1 to 7:
Matthews restaurants
• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy – 97.5
• Mooyah Burgers Fries And Shakes, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
• Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 96
• Target (Starbucks), 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 94
• Ding Tea, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99.5
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Pizza Hut, 5618 Albemarle Road – 99.5
• S & M Deli And Grill, 8505 Lawyers Road – 94
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8800 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 97
• Domino's Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 98
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 97.5
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• The Agora Greek Market, 5122 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Burger King, 5200 Central Ave. – 96
• Carniceria Y Taqueria Jalisco Market (meat market), 6127 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Carnitas Guanajuato, 5534 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• Centro Botanero, 5873 Albermarle Road – 96.5
• Fat Burritos, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Subway, 3850 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Taqueria Minitaco, 5661 Farm Pond Lane – 100
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Antojitos Ricos Mixtos, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 94
• CLT Rollie, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Compare Foods Market (meat market), 3112 Milton Road – 98
• Taqueria Los Dos Carnales, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 99
• Ty's Wings & Tings, 5708 N. Sharon Amity Road – 94
