The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 15 to 21:
Matthews
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 95.5
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 92.5
• Food Lion (market), 9848 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 93.5
• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 98.5
• White Duck Taco Shop, 131 E John St. – 96
Mint Hill
• Jimmy John’s, 7014 Tutor St. Ste B – 93.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 97
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
Charlotte (28270)
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.