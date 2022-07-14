The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 8 to 14:
Lowest Score
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90
Violation include: Raw chicken and beef patties were stored above strips of steak in freezer; queso and enchilada sauce in walk-in cooler from previous day measured over 41 degrees; pico, ham, tamales and enchilada sauce didn’t have dates; and sanitizer buckets were not labeled.
All Scores
Matthews
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• La Fonda Colombiana, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 96.5
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 95
Mint Hill
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 90.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 97
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 94.5
• King of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 95.5
