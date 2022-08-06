The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 29 to Aug. 4:
Matthews
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 99
• Dilworth Coffee Plantation Market, 3016 Weddington Road – 98
• Dunkin Donuts, 9005 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse And Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 97
• Kristopher's Sports Bar And Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 98.5
• Picadeli’s Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91.5
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 91.5
• Seaboard Taproom And Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 99
• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 91
• Starbucks Coffee, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 213 N. Trade St. – 99.5
• Zoe’s Kitchen Matthews, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
Mint Hill
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Happy's Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 92.5
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 95
• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2530 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 91
• La Luna 2, 8829 E W T Harris Blvd. – 94.5
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E Independence Blvd. – 99.5
28270
• City BBQ Galleria, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 98
