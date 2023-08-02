The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 27 to Aug. 2:
Matthews restaurants
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Mod Pizza, 10420 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Rack'em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 97.5
• Royal Cafe & Creperie, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97.5
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 98.5
• Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St. – 97
• The One Tapas & Bar, 3116 Weddington Road – 97
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill restaurants
• Daphne's Bakery, 7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98
• Penn Station, 6816 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94
• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 97
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 98
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99
• King of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Halal Street Food, 4044 Connection Point Blvd. – 95
• KFC/Taco Bell, 6424 Albemarle Road – 97
• Little Caesar’s, 228 Eastway Drive – 93
• Tacos El Gordo, 6023 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Taqueria Chonita II, 5534 Albemarle Road – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Asian Market Deli, 4430 The Plaza – 96.5
• China Garden, 8016 Cambridge Commons Drive – 97.5
• El Sabor De Mi Tierra, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Fonda Las Tarascas, 6308 The Plaza – 95
• Halal Mobile Kitchen, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 85
• Lonchera Carol, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Panda’s Den, 5724 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5
• Saona Restaurant Bar And Grill, 530 Eastway Drive – 87
• Senor Taco Mexican Grill, 1910 Milton Road – 98
• Tony’s Deli, 3112 Milton Road – 98
