The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 22 to 28:
Matthews
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Grace O’malley’s Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 98.5
• International Truck of Tacos, 10734 Monroe Road – 93.5
• Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 99
Charlotte (28227)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 93.5
• Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 100
Charlotte (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road – 97.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98.5
• Wendy`S, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
