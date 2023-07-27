The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 20 to 26:
Matthews restaurants
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 95.5
• Chef’s Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Courtyard Bistro, 11425 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Dunkin Donuts, 9005 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• ITOT International Truck of Tacos / Red Radish Catering Co., 10734 Monroe Road– 94
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• McDonalds, 9607 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Project Leannation Ballantyne, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Starbucks, 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Family Dough Bagels, 7102 Brighton Park Drive – 95
• Food Lion (meat market), 8118 Blair Road – 100
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 95
• Chin Chin II, 9013 Albemarle Road – 97
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 95
• Cottage Express, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 90.5
• Tres Leches Food & Bakery, 7416 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
• Wendy's, 11801 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Food Lion (produce), 8100 Idlewild Road – 96
• Pollo Rostizado El Verdadero Sabor Fast Food, 6404 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Tacos El Gordo #2, 6023 Albemarle Road – 94
• Taqueria El Jarocho, 5661 Farm Pond Lane – 93.5
• Taqueria Minitaco, 5661 Farm Pond Lane – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• A Tana Empanada, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Circle K, 7301 The Plaza – 95.5
• Cook Out, 5715 N Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Earp’s Amoco, 7910 Cambridge Commons Drive – 97.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 7400 The Plaza – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 7400 The Plaza – 98.5
• Golden Gate Express, 5708 N Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Halal Food Cart Fish N Chips, 5427 N Sharon Amity Road – 92
• Lang Van Restaurant, 3019 Shamrock Drive – 94.5
• McDonalds, 10720 Woodland Beaver Road – 99
• Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, 8201 Healthcare Loop – 100
• Papa John’s Pizza, 8016 Cambridge Commons Drive – 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.