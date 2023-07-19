The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 13 to 19:
Matthews restaurants
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 94.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 96.5
• Jet's Pizza, 920 Park Center Drive – 98
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 213 N. Trade St. – 94.5
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Which Wich, 930 Park Center Drive – 95.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Bojangles, 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Magdalena's Taqueria, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 94.5
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 96
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Margaritas Deli, 9010 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Walmart (deli & bakery), 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• 7-Eleven, 6233 Albemarle Road – 92
• Circle K, 7935 Idlewild Road – 97
• Little Caesar’s, 228 Eastway Drive – 89
• Nachos Tacos, 5600 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Shesleas Pizza And Pasta, 6453 Albemarle Road – 93.5
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos Carniceria, 5600 Albemarle Road – 92
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Bojangles, 4435 The Plaza – 99.5
• GP Los Primos Grill, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Party Locos Tacos, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Tacos La Costena, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 93.5
• Taqueria Barrera, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 90
