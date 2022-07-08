The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 1 to 7:
Lowest Scores
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90.5
Violations include: Soiled pans, plastic containers and serving utensils were stored as clean; rice and brown rice were not held hot enough; and meat in walk-in was not held cold enough.
Matthews
• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
Mint Hill
• Harris Teeter (Deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 91
Charlotte (28227)
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 100
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean Bbq, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 97
