The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3:
Matthews
• Birra Burger, 929 Park Center Drive – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce1), 811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
Mint Hill
• Bojangles', 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 92
• Food Lion (meat/seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96
• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2530 Sardis Road N. – 98
• C Town Express Meat Market, 7012 Albemarle Road – 96
• Chick-fil-A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Food Lion, (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 97
• Karmale Quorum, 7520 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93
Charlotte (28270)
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Harris Teeter (market/sea) 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.