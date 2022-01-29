The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 21 to 27:
Lowest Scores
• Fortune Cookie Vi, 8206 Providence Road – 86
Violations include: Employee put down drink on food prep surface and didn't wash hands before moving food; open container of raw pork piled up on prep sink drain board with compartment full of raw chicken; multiple cooked wing trays weren't held cold enough; multiple containers of house made spring and vegetable rolls didn't have date marking; and spray bottle was not labeled.
• Q'doba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; person in charge didn't answer health questions correctly; food employee turned faucet off with bare hands after washing and handled clean single-service gloves; and scrub metal brushes were stored in sink.
Matthews
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Chick-Fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 96
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Ihop, 9253 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Jonathans, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93.5
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Mr Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Picadelis Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 90
• Steady Eddys Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St. – 93.5
• Tasty Crab House Matthews, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Texas Roadhouse Matthews, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• The Portrait Gallery Restaurant, 118 East Charles St. – 98
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• White Duck Taco Shop Matthews, 131 E. John St. – 96.5
Mint Hill
• Zaxbys, 6911 Brighton Park Drive – 98
Charlotte (28227)
• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Fortune Cookie Vi, 8206 Providence Road – 86
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.