The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 14 to 20:
Lowest Score
Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 86
Violations include: Inspector said kitchen had lack of control when it came to washing hands and cooling food; employees put on gloves without washing hands after adjusting masks, hats and hair; unwashed asparagus and peppers were stored over washed produce in the reach-in cooler; sushi rolls for deep frying cooling weren't cooled fast enough; raw chicken, shrimp and beef weren't held cold enough; tempura shrimp didn't have date mark; and no time written for sushi rice and cut lettuce.
All Scores
Matthews
Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
First Watch, 1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
McAlister's Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 86
Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5
Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 95
Red Bowl Asian Bistro. 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 91.5
South 21, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
Tropical Bakery And Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 95
Yanni Bistro, 131 E. John St. – 96
Zoes Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
Charlotte (28227)
Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.