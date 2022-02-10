The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 3 to 10:
Lowest Scores
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 90
Violations include: Staffer didn't wash hands after touching phone; food prep table wasn't cleaned properly; fried chicken wasn't held hot enough; cheese, cut lettuce, dressing and cut tomatoes weren't held cold enough; and disinfectant wasn't used according to manufacturer's label.
All Scores
Matthews
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Bonefish Grill, 10056 East Independence Blvd. – 93
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 95.5
• Chefs Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Copan 2 Go, 11329 E Independence Blvd. – 94
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 96.5
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 94
• Harris Teeter (meat), 3100 Weddington Road – 99
• Hinson's Drive In, 2761 Cpcc Lane – 96.5
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Sam's club (deli), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98.5
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 97
• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W .T. Harris Blvd. – 95
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 90
Charlotte (28270)
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
