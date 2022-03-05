The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 25 to March 3:
Lowest Score
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road, Charlotte – 90.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; inspector said person-in-charge wasn't able to demonstrate correct procedures for cleaning; sliced cheese wasn't held cold enough; and opened deli turkey labeled from Feb. 18 was in the bottom of deli prep cooler.
Matthews
• Dunkin Donuts, 9005 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
Mint Hill
• J Birds Burger Jointe at Penny's Place, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
Charlotte (28227)
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• Cottage Express, 7209 E W.T. Harris Blvd. – 92.5
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 90.5
• Walmart, 8800 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.