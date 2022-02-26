The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 18 to 24:
Lowest Score
• Chili's Grill & Bar/It’s Just Wings, 2521 Sardis Road N., Charlotte – 73.5
Violations include: Inspector observed “lack of oversight throughout the kitchen;” written vomit and diarrhea plan wasn't available; hand sink didn't have soap; cutting board had food debris on it; wings and egg rolls were not held hot enough; turkey, chicken and pepperoni weren't held cold enough; salads prepped day prior didn't have dates; and inspector spotted a “few cockroaches.”
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli, 7309 E Independence Blvd. – 91
• Big Guys Pizza, 6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road – 93.5
• Chick-fil-A, 7404 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 98.5
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Pizza Hut, 5618 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• Fortune Cookie VI, 8206 Providence Road – 94
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 97
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road – 98
