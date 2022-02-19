The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 11 to 17:
Matthews
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 98
• Dorian's Cafe, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Jet's Pizza, 920 Park Center Drive – 98
• Lam's Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 91.5
• Red Radish Catering Co., 10734 Monroe Road – 99
• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 95
Mint Hill
• Publix (meat Market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Wendy's, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 91
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98.5
• Jersey Mike's, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• K's Asian Xpress, 10102 Albemarle Road – 94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.