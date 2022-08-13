The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 5 to 11:
Lowest Score
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road, Charlotte - 88.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; two staffers turned off faucet with bare hands; containers blocked hand sink; dish machine wasn’t at proper concentration; and horchata prepared with milk was cooled fast enough.
All Scores
Matthews
• Birra Burger, 929 Park Center Drive - 97.5
• Chef’s Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. - 99.5
• CiCi's Pizza, 1804 Windsor Square Drive - 90.5
• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. - 100
• Jet's Pizza, 920 Park Center Drive - 99
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. - 95
• Sam’s Club (deli/bakery), 1801 Windsor Square Drive - 99.5
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road - 95
Mint Hill
• Charbar 7, 7312 Town View Drive - 94
• Hawthorne's Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road - 97
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road - 94.5
• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road - 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Jersey Mikes, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. - 97
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road - 88.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 99.5
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 93.5
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 97
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
