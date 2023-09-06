The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
Lowest Scores
• Cottage Restaurant, 1704 Harris Houston Road, Charlotte – 84
Violations include: Employees did not wash hands properly; hand-wash sink didn’t have paper towels; utensils and equipment had food build-up;
Lo mein did not cool fast enough; breaded chicken and chicken wings were not held cold enough; date labels were old on ready-to-eat foods; and the inspector saw live and dead roaches.
• Cook Out, 6438 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 88.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; inside of the ice machine was soiled; corn dogs in prep cooler next to fryers was not held cold enough; and food in quesadilla prep unit was not marked with a start and end time.
All Scores
Matthews restaurants
• Dairy Queen, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 94
• Jersey Mike’s, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 92.5
• Smoothie King, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 97
Mint Hill restaurants
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 95
• Publix (deli and cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Jersey Mike’s, 8837 Albemarle Road – 94.5
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 91.5
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Cook Out, 6438 Albemarle Road – 88.5
• Karmale Cafe, 5701 Executive Center Drive – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Dany’s Supermarket (meat market), 6129 The Plaza – 96.5
• Fortune Cookie V, 7320 The Plaza – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28269)
• Cocoas Authentic Jamaican Jerk, 6316 Old Sugar Creek Road – 97.5
• Davinci's Pizza, 8511 Davis Lake Pkwy. – 93
• Godfather’s Pizza, 3020 Prosperity Church Road – 98.5
• Hilton Garden Inn North, 9315 Statesville Road – 90.5
• Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, 5920 Highland Shoppes Drive – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28213)
• Crab Du Jour, 1015 Chancellor Park Drive – 98
• La Guatemalteca Bakery & Restaurant, 6132 N. Tryon St. – 90.5
Charlotte restaurants (28262)
• Cottage Restaurant, 1704 Harris Houston Road – 84
• Holiday Inn Express, 6020 University Pointe Blvd. – 97.5
• Inchin’s Bamboo Garden, 9601 N Tryon St. – 94.5
• Tropical Grille, 6925 University City Blvd. – 95.5
