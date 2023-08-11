The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 3 to 9:
Matthews restaurants
• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd – 91
• First Watch, 1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93
• Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St. – 97
• Holiday Inn Express, 9420 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
• Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 94.5
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Sam’s Club, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98
• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
Mint Hill restaurants
• Chick-fil-A, 7404 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 96.5
• O'Neil's Pub, 8121 Fairview Road – 99.5
• Wayback Burgers Mint Hill, 7014 Tutor St. – 98
Charlotte (28227) restaurants
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte (28270) restaurants
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 99
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 99
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28212) restaurants
• Mana Meat Market, 6319 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Papa Johns Pizza, 6600 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Teds Restaurant, 8625 Monroe Road – 99
• The Bodega Deli, 5600 Albemarle Road – 96
Charlotte (28215) restaurants
• Chin Garden, 4420 The Plaza – 90
• Guate Linda, 6016 The Plaza – 92
• Las Meras Tortas, 5661 Farm Pond Lane – 88
• Mr Charles Chicken And Fish Too, 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive – 85.5
• Patrick's Gourmet Catering, 5427 N Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Popeyes, 6107 The Plaza – 95.5
• Quiktrip, 7205 The Plaza – 97
• Wendy's, 7920 Cambridge Commons Drive – 87.5
• Why Not Pizza, 7008 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5
