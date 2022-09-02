The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:
Lowest scores
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 85.5
Violations include: Unwashed broccoli was over ready-to-eat sesame chicken in walk-in; ice machine needed cleaning; tubs of lo mein and ribs cooled from night prior weren’t cold enough; sushi rice didn’t have a label with discard time; and flies and gnats were in kitchen area. ]
Matthews
• 7 Eleven, 1700 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 96
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 97.5
• First Watch, 1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Jonathans, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 95
• Miki's Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93.5
• Mingfu Chinese & Sushi, 115 W. John St. – 92.5
• Mod Pizza Matthews, 10420 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 95
• Sam’s Club (market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97.5
• South 21 Matthews, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Starbucks, 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Yanni Bistro, 131 E. John St. – 96.5
Mint Hill
• Bojangles, 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 97
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 96.5
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 98
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93
Charlotte (28227)
• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road – 94.5
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 97.5
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Cook-Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 94.5
