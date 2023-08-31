The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 24 to 30:
Lowest Score
• Pizza Hut, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 89.5
Violations Include: Employee sink didn’t have paper towels; foods weren’t held cold enough in pizza prep top and upright reach-in unit; and multiple foods at pizza prep top station weren’t marked by date.
Matthews restaurants
• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
• Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• La Panaderia, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Papa John’s Pizza, 3134 The Plaza – 93.5
• Sams Club (deli/bakery), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98.5
• Sizzle, 929 Park Center Drive – 90.5
• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 95.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Pizza Hut, 9229 Lawyers Road – 89.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 96
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 97
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 99.5
• Plant Joy Kitchen, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Carnitas Guanajuato, 5534 Albemarle Road – 96
• Wing Stop, 6215 Old Post Road – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Halal Mobile Kitchen, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Restaurante Y Panaderia Salvadorena, 5724 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
• Taqueria Chonita, 15427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Teddys Pizza, 5820 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5
• Waffle House, 10910 Woodland Beaver Road – 95.5
