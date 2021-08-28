Mecklenburg County inspected the following restaurants from Aug. 20 to 26:
Matthews
• Cantina Do Brasil, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
• Jersey Mike's, 3116 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Lam's Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 95.5
• Starbucks, 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 100
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 92.5
Mint Hill
• Wendy's, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
Charlotte (28227)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 92
• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2530 Sardis Road – 96.5
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
