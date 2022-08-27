The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 19 to 25:
Lowest Score
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 86
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; facility had old employee health agreement; restaurant didn’t have written vomit and diarrhea clean-up procedures; employee didn’t wash hands properly; multiple plastic pans and large plastic tubs had food debris; and steak, cooked vegetables and pinto beans weren’t held hot enough.
Matthews
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy – 95
• Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Jersey Mike’s, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 91
• McDonalds, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd – 93.5
• Wendy's, 11145 E. Independence Blvd – 96.5
Mint Hill
• Chick-fil-A, 7404 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 87
• Publix (deli/cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Publix (seafood),6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5
• El Taco Deli, 7012 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• Pizza Hut, 5618 Albemarle Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Fortune Cookie VI, 8206 Providence Road – 96
• Hungry Howies, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Hungry Howies, 8610 Camfield St – 98
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 97.5
