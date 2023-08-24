The Mecklenburg County Health inspected these restaurants from Aug. 17 to 23:
Matthews restaurants
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• La Fonda Colombiana, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Pepero Korean Market, 10920 Monroe Road – 93.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Sam’s Club (meat market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97
Mint Hill restaurants
• Big Guys Pizza, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 99
• Food Lion (meat & seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 97
• Hawthornes Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 94
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 93
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98
• Leemsignature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N. Sardis Road – 97.5
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Aroy Thai, 5301 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Chuck E Cheese, 5612 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• The Cooking Pot, 5622 E. Independence Blvd – 97.5
• Food Lion (market), 8100 Idlewild Road – 99
• La Reina De Las Carnitas, 6441 Albemarle Road – 97
• New York Diner, 6003 Albemarle Road – 98
• Nor'east Treats & Eats, 5401 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Taqueria El Tri, 35534 Albemarle Road – 93
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Botiwalla Optimist, 1115 N Brevard St. – 96
• Chef Skillet Best BBQ, 5427 N Sharon Amity Road – 94.5
• Food Lion (deli), 8010 Cambridge Commons Drive – 99.5
• Momo Station, 5427 N Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Pizza Hut, 1909 Milton Road – 95
• Senor Taco Mobile, 1910 Milton Road – 98.5
