The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 13 to 19:
Lowest Score
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Two employees turned off faucet with bare hands; employee handled cut cabbage and vegetable mix with bare hands while placing into egg roll wrappers; sink was blocked by chair; sweet and sour chicken, cooked shrimp, raw meats, noodles and cut vegetables were uncovered in coolers; egg drop soup wasn't holding hot enough; cooked pork, sweet and sour chicken, cooked chicken, cooked shrimp and cooked spare ribs didn't have date mark labels; and inspector saw flies.
Matthews
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 90
• Dorian's Deli & Grill, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Tropical Bakery and Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 95
Mint Hill
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Pour 64, 4410 Mint Hill Village Lane – 99
Charlotte (28227)
• King of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 98
• La Luna 2 (meat market), 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 98.5
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 88
Charlotte (28270)
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 91.5
• Popeye's, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
