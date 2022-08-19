The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 12 to 18
Lowest Score
• Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staffer touched face and attempted to start working with food; hand sink didn’t have paper towels; plastic bins had food and sticker residue; stuffing, chicken and dumplings weren’t hot enough; and sliced tomato an cut lettuce in prep unit as well as cooked chicken didn’t have dates.
• Dunkin Donuts, 3114 Fincher Farm Road, Matthews – 89
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; two staffers said they were unaware of employee health policy; staffer washed and rinsed plastic bins without sanitizing items; some food in the prep top/unit wasn’t cold enough; and eggs and hashbrowns weren’t marked by date.
Matthews
• Costco (Food Court), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (Produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
Mint Hill
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 95.5
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli-Independence, 7309 E Independence Blvd. – 92
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 95
• Big Air Trampoline Park, 2408 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 93.5
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W T Harris Blvd. – 96.5
• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• Jake’s Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 91
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 99
• Wendy’s, 11801 Albemarle Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Harris Teeter (Deli), 1621 Sardis Road - 99.5
• Harris Teeter (Market/Seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 98
