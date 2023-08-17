The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 10 to 16:
Matthews restaurants
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Baltimore Crabcake Company, 10734 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 97.5
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 93
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 96.5
• Seaboard Taproom and Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 99
Mint Hill area restaurants
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 91.5
• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 97.5
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• The Spice Garden, 7128 Albemarle Road – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 99
• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 95
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• La Unica Supercenter (meat market), 5323 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Texas Tacos, 5846 Albemarle Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Chamos Grill, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Deli El Salvador, 6903 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96.5
• Food Lion (market), 8010 Cambridge Commons Drive – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 8010 Cambridge Commons Drive – 100
• GP Los Primos Grill, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Halal Food Cart II (Desi Kati Rolls), 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Halal Kitchen Ink, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 93
• Louisiana Fried Chicken, 7008 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 99.5
• Mr. Charles Chicken and Fish Too, 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive – 94
• Parkway House Family Restaurant, 5820 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5
• Queen Charlotte Chop Shop Sandwiches, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• Sandra Lee's Country Kitchen, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Taqueria Don Chuy, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 92.5
• Wendy's, 7920 Cambridge Commons Drive – 97.5
