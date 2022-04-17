The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 8 to 14:
Matthews
• Baltimore Crab Cake Company, 131 E John St. – 99.5
• Delicious Foods, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Rey Taco, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 95
• Yanni Bistro, 131 E. John St. – 97
Mint Hill
• Circle K, 9201 Lawyers Road – 98
Charlotte (28227)
• Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road – 94
• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 93.5
