The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 7 to 13:
Matthews restaurants
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Food Lion (market), 9848 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• IHOP, 9253 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Miki's Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Quiktrip, 10621 Monroe Road – 97
• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
Mint Hill restaurants
• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28227 Zip Code)
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 96
• Cottage Express, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
• Egg N Curry, 7128 Albemarle Road – 97
• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Rad – 94
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270 Zip Code)
• Arby’s, 9456 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Popeye’s, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 96
Miss last week’s scores? Best Wok II, Primavera Pizza, The Flying Biscuit and Wayback Burgers were some of the restaurants inspected from March 31 to April 6.
