The Mecklenburg County Health Department Inspected These Restaurants From April 29 To May 5:
Matthews
• 7-Eleven, 11208 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Bojangles, 11137 E Independence Blvd. – 94
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 92
• Chef Henry Catering, 1050 Devore Lane – 97
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy, – 99.5
• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Food Lion (Produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse And Grill, 316 N, Trade St. – 97
• McAlister’s Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Mooyah Burgers Fries And Shakes, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91.5
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 93.5
Mint Hill
• Earp's Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 99,5
Charlotte (28227)
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96
• Food Lion (Deli), , 9021 Albemarle Road – 97
• Food Lion (Market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99
