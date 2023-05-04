The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 28 to May 3:
Matthews restaurants
• Antojitos Las Toxicas, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E.Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Best Western Plus, 2501 Sardis Road N. – 96
• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 96
• Rack'em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 97
• Sizzle, 929 Park Center Drive – 92.5
• Tasty Crab House, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 94
Mint Hill restaurants
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 100
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip)
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 9020 Albemarle Road – 96
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 99
Check out last week's scores in the Matthews and Mint Hill area, which included Chen Fu Restaurant, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Wendy's.
