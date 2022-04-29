The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 22 to 28:
Lowest Scores
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Violations include:
Rice, chicken, ribs and beans weren’t held hot enough; ham, beef, pork and chicken weren’t held cold enough; and beans, ham, cheese, cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, noodles and cooked beef weren’t marked with dates.
Matthews
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Publix (produce), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5
• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98
• Target (Starbucks), 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
Mint Hill
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 95
Charlotte (28227)
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Charlotte (28270)
• Popeye’s, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.