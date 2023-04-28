The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 21 to 27:
Restaurants in Matthews
• Beach And Borough, 2800 Campus Ridge Road – 98.5
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
• First Watch,1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• La Autentica Mexican Restaurant, 3509 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92.5
• Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 90.5
• Rey Taco, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Wendy's, 11145 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
Restaurants in Mint Hill
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip)
• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road – 96
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 97
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 96
• Tres Leches Food & Bakery, 7416 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip)
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 98
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 99
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 96
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 97.6
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
• Tony's Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
