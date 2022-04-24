The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 15 to 21:
Matthews
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 92
• Food Lion (meat market), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• White Duck Taco Shop, 131 E. John St. – 97
Mint Hill
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 96
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 95
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99
Charlotte (28227)
• Food Lion (produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 98
• Idle Mart, 9731 Idlewild Road – 98
• Jake’s Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 95
• McDonald's, 9150 Lawyers Road – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 100
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 97
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
