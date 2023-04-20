The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 14 to 20:
Matthews restaurants
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 94
• Chef’s Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Circle K, 3424 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Great Harvest Bread Co, 110 Matthews Station St. – 96.5
• ITOT International Truck Of Tacos/Red Radish Catering Co.10734 Monroe Road – 94.5
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip)
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94.5
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 94
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Lee Signature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N. Sardis Road – 98
