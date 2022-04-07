The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 1 to 7:
Lowest Score
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 90
Violations include: Cooked shrimp were stored under raw proteins in reach-in cooler; broth, cooked shrimp, cooked octopus and potato salad were held too long; and unidentified cleaner was stored over cleaned cutting boards.
Matthews
• La Fonda Colombiana, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99
Mint Hill
• Papa John's, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 98
Charlotte (28227)
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94
• King Of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96
• Little Caesars, 9009 Albemarle Road – 92
