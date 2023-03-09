The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 3 to 9:
Matthews restaurants
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli) 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• La Fonda Colombiana, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E John St. – 97.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 95.5
• Thai Taste Matthews, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97.5
• Windsor Run, 2030 Windsor Run Lane – 96.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Happy's Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
• O'Neil's Pub, 8121 Fairview Road – 99.5
• Papa John’s, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Publix (deli and cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 96.5
• C Town Express Meat Market, 7012 Albemarle Road – 97
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 94
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Hong Kong Bakery, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 95.5
Restaurants inspected from Feb. 24 to March 2 included Asian Buffet & Grill, Cantina Louie, Carrabba's Italian Grill,Greco Fresh Grille, Jake’s Good Eats and Royal Cafe & Creperie.
