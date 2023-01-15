The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:
Lowest Score
• Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90
Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Courtyard Bistro, 11425 E Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 93.5
• First Watch,1701 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Miki's Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 90
• Pepero Korean Market, 10920 Monroe Road – 93.5
• Rack'em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 95.5
• Sams Club (deli/bakery), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• Hawthorne's Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 97
Restaurants in the Charlotte area (28227 zip)
• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road – 99
• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 98
• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 91
Restaurants in the Charlotte area (28270 zip)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 99
