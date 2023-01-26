The Mecklenburg County Health Department Inspected these restaurants from Jan. 20 to 26:
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 93
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 98
• Empanadas Clt (mobile food), 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97.5
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Picadeli’s Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Starbucks, 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St – 96
• Tasty Crab House, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 95.5
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• CharBar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• J Birds Burger Jointe At Penny's Place, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 98
• Wayback Burgers Mint Hill, 7014 Tutor St – 99.5
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd – 93
• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 100
• K's Asian Xpress, 10102 Albemarle Road – 95
• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 99
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 99.5
• City BBQ Galleria, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
