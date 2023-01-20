The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93
• McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96
• Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 94.5
• Tropical Brazilian Bakery, 11100 Monroe Road – 98
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 95
• Egg N Curry, 7128 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• El Taco Deli, 7012 Albemarle Road – 93
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98
