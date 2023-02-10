The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 3 to 9:
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Cici’s Pizza, 1804 Windsor Square Drive – 96
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Mod Pizza, 10420 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila Matthews, 3022 Weddington Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 95.5
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 98
• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 100
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 93
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Kos Pool And Bar, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5
• S&M Deli And Grill, 8505 Lawyers Road – 91.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 93.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 98
