The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 24 to March 2:
Matthews restaurants
• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 93
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• MingFu Chinese & Sushi, 115 W. John St. – 96
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Royal Cafe & Creperie, 131 Matthews Station St. – 99.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Big Air Trampoline Park, 2408 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Daphne's Bakery, 7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Jake’s Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 94
• Penn Station, 6816 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28270 Zip Code)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 97
Miss last week's list? Restaurants like Americana, Char Bar No. 7 and Grace O'Malleys were inspected from Feb. 17 to 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.