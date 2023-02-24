The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 17 to 23:
Matthews restaurants
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 95.5
• Chef Henry Catering, 1050 Devore Lane – 97.5
• Dilworth Coffee Place, 3016 Weddington Road – 97
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 97
• Grace O’Malleys Irish Public House, 157 N Trade St. – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 3100 Weddington Road – 99.5
• Kristopher's Sports Bar And Grille, 250 North Trade St. – 96
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E Independence Blvd. – 93
• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 96.5
• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 97.5
• South 21, 11450 E Independence Blvd. – 96
• The One Tapas & Bar, 3116 Weddington Road – 95
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E Matthews St. – 96.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• El Valle Mint Hill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 91.5
• Family Dough Bagels, 7102 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 96.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Subway, 9044 Lawyers Road – 96.5
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 96
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip code)
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Hungry Howie’s, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 97
• McDonalds, 1620 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 96
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 98.5
