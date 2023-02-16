The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 10 to 16:
Restaurants in Matthews
• Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Dairy Queen, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Dunkin Donuts, 9005 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Holiday Inn Express, 9420 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93
• Seaboard Taproom and Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 99
• White Duck Taco Shop, 131 E. John St. – 97
Restaurants in Mint Hill
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Food Lion (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 97.5
• Food Lion (meat/seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99
• Jimmy John’s, 7014 Tutor St. – 99
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 99
• Pizza Hut, 9229 Lawyers Road – 92.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93
• Wendy's, 11801 Albemarle Road – 95.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 97
