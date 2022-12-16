The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 93.5
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Lams Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 93.5
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 95
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Yanni Bistro, 131 E. John St – 95
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 92.5
• Happy’s Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 93.5
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 96.5
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 93
• Publix (deli/cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 93
• Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 7005 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93.5
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 97
• McDonald's, 9150 Lawyers Road – 98
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• Urban Air Trampoline Adventure Park, 9108 Lawyers Road – 100
Want to see more health inspections? Click here to see health scores from Dec. 3-8 and Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
