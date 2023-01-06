The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• Chick-fil-A, 7404 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road – 98
• Cottage Express, 7209 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 96
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 95
