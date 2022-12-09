The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 3 to 8:
Lowest Score
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5
Violations include: Employee didn’t know reportable symptoms; raw shrimp and raw beef were stored in the same box in a freezer; queso was not held hot enough; and shredded lettuce was not held cold enough.
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Antojitos Las Toxicas, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• La Fonda Colombiana, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 94
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 100
• Thai Taste Matthews, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97
• The Loyalist Market, 435 N. Trade St. – 98
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• 7-Eleven, 4300 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 93
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Earp's Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 99
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 88.5
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Restaurants in Charlotte (28227 zip code)
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 95
Restaurants in Charlotte (28270 zip code)
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97
• Domino's Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 95.5
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 93
• Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 94
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 95
Want to see more health inspections? Click here to see last week's health scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.